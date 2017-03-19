THE CONSCIOUSLY CURATED MOTHER’S DAY GIFT LIST

Discover our top 10 meaningful Mother’s Day gift ideas that are bound to put a smile on her face on Sunday 26th March …

From left to right:

Maggie Anne vegan, PETA approved nail polish. This beauty brand was the winner of the 2017 beauty shortlist awards, and it’s easy to see why. The gel formula means you can achieve a flawless manicure at home, and the toxin free formula contains no nasty chemicals so it’s suitable for mums to be, caring mums and mums that are going through cancer treatments.

Arena flowers offer ethical flowers from Fairtrade certified farms. Surprise her with 24 white roses with free delivery!

White Rabbit Skincare add in a handy flannel cloth with their comfort cleansing balm for gentle exfoliation.

Urban Granola make eco-friendly textiles and homewares form their base in Australia. This is their cactus garden cushion.

Whinblossom ceramics use minerals from the cliffs in each unique handmade ceramic piece. Perfect for mums that love a story.

Wood Watches by Jord create hand crafted wooden timepieces. We love the dark sandalwood & emerald watch.

Gartika provide artisan handmade elegant clothing and accessories. If mum needs to put her feet up, we recommend the Gascon kimono.

Designed by Good People have a special 50/50 project where 50% of the profits go to UK charity The Passage. We like this home sweet home wooden engraved poster, perfect for any wall needing a bit of love.

Angela Roi specialises in luxury vegan leather handbags. This is the luna cross body dark green bag.

Finally, Fair Squared make organic body care. For the mum that’s on her feet all day try the green tea leg balm that promotes blood circulation.