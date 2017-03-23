THE CITY GUIDE TO MUNICH

A promising city when it comes to sustainability, Munich is one of our favourites. With its gothic architecture, well coordinated public transport and culinary treats on almost every street, Munich is clean, organised and peaceful – perfect for a chic city retreat.

WHERE TO EAT & DRINK:

Daddy Longlegs. Because you love healthy, colourful breakfasts, colour and smoothies. Oh and did we mention the organic coffee? If you only go to one place – go here!

Find at: Barer Str. 42, 80799 | Open Mon – Fri 8am – 7pm & Weekends 10am – 7pm

Man versus Machine Coffee. The Interior of this coffee bar/ cafe is beautiful and the coffee has some of the best ratings in town. Great for Instagrammers and hip kids alike, who knows who you’ll meet!

Find at: Müllerstr. 23, 80469 | Open Mon – Fri 8am – 6pm & Sat 9am – 7pm

Gratitude Restaurant. One of the best vegan, organic and GLUTEN FREE restaurant in town. If you don’t visit for these reasons, visit for the beautifully presented food and interesting decor.

Find at: Türkenstr. 55, 80799 | Open Tues – Sat 11am – 11pm & Sun 4pm – 10pm

WHAT TO SEE

The English Garden A great place to take a stroll close to the city centre. Take a pic-nic with you to sit and look out across the city from the Monopteros.

Hofgarten Only a short walk from the English Garden is this delightful hidden courtyard surrounded by gorgeous yellow buildings with a grand domed house in the centre. Go here to soak up some culture or relax on a bench!

City Centre Wander the streets between Odeonplatz and Marienplatz to enjoy pretty buildings, adorable squares and plenty of shopping opportunities!

WHERE TO SHOP

Glore. Glore stands for Globally Responsible Fashion. The owner managed Glore store in Munich houses a socially equitable and sustainable selection of products featuring the highest standards of design, style and quality. Slogan: Be green in any colour you like.

Find at: Baaderstraße 55, 80469 | Open Mon – Fri 11am – 7:30pm

Phasenreich. Eco fashion, music, coffee and little treasures all in one. Go here for low environmental impact brands and amazing gift ideas!

Find at: Reichenbachstrasse 23, 80496 | Open Tues-Fri 10am – 8pm & Sat 11am – 8pm

OHNE. The package free, waste free supermarket. Waste free shopping is becoming a huge trend at the moment. Go see how it’s done and try doing a food shop without using any packaging! Either take your own tupperware containers or buy them when you get there and take them home to reuse!

Find at: Schellingstrasse 42, 80799 | Open Mon – Fri 9:30am – 7pm & Sat 9:30am – 6pm

