If you are an animal lover like we are, once you get to Munich you’ll want to pop into Katzentempal for a bite to eat. As the name suggests, the cafe is home to a few furry friends which makes for a relaxing and homely environment. This is Munich’s own cat cafe!

Katzentempal promotes a green living with their decor, and also with their vegan cuisine. There’s a wide range of gluten free treats on offer too!

We tried a Chai latte from the menu which can be made with oat, soy or coconut milk and a gluten free homemade avocado and chocolate tart – Mmmm!

Find at | Türkenstraße 29, 80799, Munich, Germany

Open | Mon – Fri 11am – 8pm, Sat 10am – 8pm & Sun 10am – 6pm

Phone | +49 89 20061249

Visit the Website