JAKE AND MAYA: SLOW FASHION FOR FAST GROWING KIDS

Jake + Maya has has reinvented itself to lead the kidswear fashion industry in sustainability, focusing on forward thinking approaches to design and less wasteful production processes. Designed in response to growing textile waste created by the kids fashion industry, the brand is on a mission to inspire the next generation to live more sustainably and be less wasteful.

“As a mum of twins (Jake & Maya), I find it really frustrating to see the huge volume of clothing that we are regularly compelled to dispose of. Children grow really fast and they often grow out of their clothing faster than they can wear them, leaving piles of good clothing that has just been outgrown” says Tze Ching Yeung, Creative Director of Jake + Maya Kids. “Inspired by my children we designed a collection that could last longer by growing with kids.”

Centred around an ethos of creating “Slow Fashion for Fast Growing Kids” each item has been made to last longer. The collection features bespoke waistbands on trousers, with many items having longer hem and cuffs. Additional adjustable features have been incorporated into the designs to extend wearability through growth spurts and over many years. The garments all change and transform over time which has inspired the collection to be called “Metamorphosis”.

“By extending a garment’s lifespan by 9 months, its carbon footprint gets reduced by 20-30%”.

Jake + Maya (Kids) upholds an ethical production process working in partnership with local UK producers and social enterprises, using only sustainable and organic materials. The collection utilises zero waste design techniques to vastly reduce waste during production.

We are all responsible for teaching the younger generation. Every new experience, every word they learn, every behaviour they adopt, is an investment in a more fruitful future. If you believe in their mission, support them in their Kickstarter campaign or see more Jake and Maya here.