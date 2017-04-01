WIEBKE PANDIKOW | ECO-FRIENDLY JEWELLERY

You might not have guessed it, but these beautiful jewellery designs by Wiebke Pandikow are predominantly made from recycled plastic carrier bags … I know! We couldn’t believe it either!

“In our culture, plastics are commonplace, invaluable yet insignificant. For me they bear the possibility of beauty.”

We spotted Wiebke’s lovely jewellery at the Hatara Project | Time Perceptions Vol 3 exhibition in the Lovaas Art Space during Munich Jewellery Week.

THE SEA TORRENT TROPAEOLUM SERIES STRANDS HEDERA SERIES APONOGETON SERIES

Inspired by nature and biology, Wiebke first started working with recycled plastic bags in 2013. The amount of waste plastic our modern day society produces is a huge cause for concern with far reaching consequences. Along with clearing some of this waste on a small but necessary scale to make her designs, Wiebke’s jewellery also stands for something much more deep-seated.

“Plastic bags are an obvious symbol for mindless consumerism and a throw-away society … I hope to reflect my care for the natural world in my work, my interest in sustainability and how everything is connected.”

Wiebke’s jewellery has a positive effect by promoting recycling and encouraging more conscious and slow life choices.

This is the type of innovative design that needs to be celebrated!

To see more of Wiebke’s work | Visit the website

Credits to Mikko Joona Photography.