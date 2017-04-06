Responsible tourism is growing. Large international organisations like the UN have declared 2017 the Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development (#IY2017) so if you’re looking to take life changing trip somewhere and want to have a positive social and environmental impact, now is the time to leap into action. But how? With so many tourism operators out there, doing your research is key to ensuring that you work with a responsible operator, AND you’ve got to decide where to go! This can often be a stressful process and takes time. Fortunately, Earth Changers have done the hard work for us. Earth Changers is a new specialist, easy to use website that highlights inspirational, life changing sustainable tourism projects around the world.

With their new dedicated platform, Earth Changers offers the where, who and why to engage, educate and enable the booking of outstanding worldwide sustainable tourism.

Victoria Smith, founder of Earth Changers says:

“Many people like the thought of positive impact travel but don’t know how to distinguish it. Having worked across the travel industry including specialising in sustainability for many years, I feel the heart and soul of responsible tourism is often missing – the true pioneering people and places have stories to tell that travellers love to know about. Earth Changers curates the most revolutionary trips that change the world and highlights the extraordinary trips’ benefits – for the guests and local community hosts”.

Engaging with the people behind the places, Earth Changers work with each community and conservation project to ensure that each trip is educational and purposeful.

How does it work? The site can be easily navigated with three main tabs:

‘People’ profiles who’s behind the amazing places, how and why they came to be there, and the positive impact they have on local communities and nature conservation: Inspirational stories for travellers to engage with real emotion.

‘Places’ highlights where you can go, what you can do, who you’ll meet and what sustainable tourism means in and for the destination, community, culture, environment and guest experience; from eco-luxe in endangered environments, to secluded private islands, to ocean-going conservation to raw experiential community-based travel.

‘Purpose’ explains the big world issues, what can be done, where it is accomplished and how more sustainable tourism can support the UN’s Global Goals to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for all.

Victoria says:

“It’s not just the lodges or tour companies who are Earth Changers. Individuals who take part in Earth Changers trips are key to the success of our overall goal, positive impact. Even just by having an amazing trip experience, they help to change the world. The guests are Earth Changers too”.

Where can I go? There is a diverse range of trips for every kind of explorer. From marine conservation, biodiversity and educational trips to luxurious eco lodge experiences and family friendly safaris, find out more here.

How do they make money? “We all have to earn a living, so while bookings are made direct, requests referenced Earth Changers can earn the site a referral commission to ensure its own sustainability.”

Ready to be an Earth Changer? Discover your life changing trip here.