A GREEN FASHION STORY

Where The Petals Fall is a fashion editorial by our very own Emily Long that explores the relationship between nature and fashion. As many of us know, the fashion industry is notorious for it’s harmful impact on the environment. Every piece of clothing that we advertise and wear has an impact, be it water consumption, the dyeing process, waste, shipping and how much we pay for it. What if we celebrated those brands, fashion practitioners and artists that make a conscious effort to reduce the impact that their final product has on the environment?

Where The Petals Fall is an editorial with a difference. Hardly any make up was used to highlight the model’s natural beauty, and only cruelty free products were used. All of the clothing is either vintage, recycled or up cycled and accessories are handmade from borrowed or found items. The model was paid for her day’s work and the only impact we had on the location was driving into the car park. Now that’s how you think outside the box!

“Having worked in the fashion industry for a long time, I wanted to explore whether it was possible to create a fashion story that matched jiminy’s manifesto and turned away from traditional practises, such as sourcing from the top fashion brands for looks that were “on trend”. It’s high time we promote and aspire to trans seasonal looks that can be created easily from vintage and charity shop finds. You don’t have to consume to be fashionable. As Vivienne Westwood famously stated, ‘Buy less. Choose well. Make it last!”