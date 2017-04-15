Founded in ’95, Boston Tea Party is a family run cafe chain that combines award winning restorative interior design with delicious, locally sourced food, making their cafe’s a great place to socialise, eat, drink and for us, concentrate on work!

We hit the Sutton Harbour cafe in Plymouth, Devon to sample the coffee and vegan cakes (there were so many!) The three-storey building has been carefully restored and two floors transformed to seat 150 inside, with an outdoor seating area with great views over the marina towards the Barbican (plus fairy lights!).

The cafe has been designed in its own unique character with a mix of up-cycled, salvaged and restored furniture and fittings, including old gymnasium flooring on the walls and school chairs.

We love a good “do-it-yourself” water station – no need to hassle staff here!

At its simplest, Boston Tea Party turn local ingredients into amazing food and drink, create inspiring spaces by restoring old buildings instead of building new ones, and only seem to employ some of the friendliest staff we encountered in Plymouth. It’s a thumbs up from us!

