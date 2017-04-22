SAYA DESIGNS: THE PASSIONATE PURSUIT OF THE ETHICAL HAIRPIN

Inspired by nature and handmade by Balinese artisans, S A Y A Designs is a brand new heart fuelled venture launching a unique collection of handcrafted and beautiful hairpins. Using root wood salvaged from old plantations, each hairpin completes an amazing cycle, as every purchase plants up to 10 endangered tree species back into the rainforests in Indonesia.

S a y a tell stories about the environment, culture and craft. In doing so, they give people an invitation to act with them on a subject they are deeply passionate about – proactively saving the environment, working with local communities and creating completely individual sustainable fashion pieces.

Hair sticks are nothing new and have been used for thousands of years. The beauty lies in their form and function. S a y a is bringing back this original hair tool with timeless designs for the modern aesthete – who cares as much about the story of the products they wear, as they do of how good it looks. S a y a is calling on courageous individuals to demonstrate their beliefs and take part in actively making a difference. The time for changemaking is now, and this brand can’t wait for you to begin the journey with them.

“Being environmentally friendly is fashionable in itself. We want to be turning heads for all the right reasons” – Victoria Jones, founder of S a y a Designs.

Through their designs, products, and marketing, it is S a y a’s hope to inspire others to learn more and get involved with environmental and wildlife conservation – bringing beauty into people’s lives through unique designs and traditional handmade crafts that have stories to tell. This is the first step on their mission and there is plenty more to come.

The exclusive launch of their first collection is now live on Kickstarter, with a collection of 12 one of a kind pieces, available in multiple sizes and mixed timbers. S a y a is offering exclusive deals to Kickstarter backers such as early bird limited edition specials and bundle rewards with the ultimate reward of an international sourcing and research trip to Indonesia.

Visit the link here for access to their campaign page, visit their website here and show them some love over on Instagram here.