Contemporary Crafts, Handcrafted, Innovative materials
Published on April 27, 2017
Leave a Comment

UNDER THE PINE | RECYCLED PACKAGING TO JEWELLERY

written by

Old packaging might not seem like the obvious material choice for a collection of jewellery. The thought of diving head first into the recycling bin to source something to wear for a night out wouldn’t enter most people’s minds. However, jewellery designer Annea Lounatvouri from Pony Jewellery  has taken an approach to challenge the ‘norm’ and used overlooked recycled materials and objects found from nature to create a stunning and contemporary collection of jewellery entitled ‘Under the Pine’. We’re in awe of her simple and earthy pieces!

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

“I spent many of my childhood summers on a small island in Finland. Living on the island was very simple and down to earth – many of the chores where done outdoors. Everything got recycled at least two or three times and many of the tools where made from natural objects and things that washed up in the shore.  For a child the island was an adventure but also a challenging place.”

Anna exhibited her collection ‘Under the Pine’ during Munich jewellery week at the Lovaas Art Space. Annea is the co-founder of the Hatara Project, an international contemporary jewellery artist’s group and the owner of Pony Jewelry. She is currently living and working in Berlin…and taking orders!

To see more of Annea’s terrific recycled designs | Visit the website

innovative-materials

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s