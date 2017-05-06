Set back on a side street of Wan Chai on Hong Kong Island is Elephant Grounds, a wooden clad coffee shop that is taking coffee culture in this city to new heights. In the pursuit of the perfect cup of coffee, and sick of mainstream overly roasted and stale beans, in 2013 Elephant Grounds was born. If you’re visiting Hong Kong this is THE place to get a really great cup of coffee.

You can look forward to quality responsibly sourced, locally roasted beans, attention to detail and presentation followed by distinction in taste. If you’re not sure what to choose the friendly staff are more than happy to help match a coffee to your taste.

Hungry too? Elephant Grounds also have a reputation for their creative ice cream and coffee combos, ice cream sandwiches (the best you’ll find in Hong Kong) and handcrafted bread. From colourful rainbow latte’s and the unique rose chocolate & charcoal ‘Charcoalate’ to your classic short espresso, we guarantee you’re bound to find yourself staying a little longer.

The company now has five cafe’s in Sheung Wan, Wong Chuk Hang, Causeway, Wan Chai and Central. To find out more and find you’re coffee shop, click here.