AGANOVICH: INVISIBLE ACTS

If you follow fashion week or study fashion, you’ve most likely come across Aganovich, the Paris based fashion label that is known for their silhouettes and references to anarchism, and as of their Fall 2017 collection is moving into couture, hopefully to hit the January shows.

What has caught our attention is that Aganovich have boldly decided to curate a single piece collection, in an effort to embrace the slow fashion movement by addressing issues of ethics, quality and sustainability with their new ethical workwear jacket, Invisible Acts.

Disturbed by the Rana Plaza disaster and moved by the documentary True Cost, founders Nana Aganovich and Brooke Taylor decided to change the way that they designed and worked in the industry. As a high end fashion label Aganovich do not operate in a fast fashion environment, however wanted to raise awareness and take responsibility for their contribution to the industry.

How did they do it?

They discovered slow weave machines called President loom shuttle machines from 1956, the majority of which has been destroyed after World War Two in the rush for modernisation and ‘faster’ fashion. These machines create a narrow roll of ‘self-edged’ (selvedge) ‘drill’ using only non-GM cotton, which is the basis for denim of a very high quality and strength.

It is this slow woven fabric that is the basis for Invisible Acts, the Aganovich campaign that is focus solely on one garment, instead of a whole collection. The jacket, based on the French bleu de travail shape comes in both men’s and women’s sizes in three colours: white, grey and black, and is manufactured by two co-operatives in France and Italy.

Orders are being placed now and deliveries will begin on 1st november 2017, so be sure to get your order in now!

To see more of Invisible Acts on kickstarter campaign click here, and to see more of Aganovich click here.

Photography credits to Bleumode.