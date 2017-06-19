Asia, Ecotourism, Voyage
Published on June 19, 2017
10 PHOTOS TO INSPIRE YOU TO VISIT NORTHERN THAILAND

In April Emily ventured to Northern Thailand to learn about buddhism, sample the cuisine (Chiang Mai is famous for it’s vegetarian restaurants), and visit the many golden clad temples.

If you are visiting, we would suggest at least 10 days. This would give you 6 days to experience the laid back city culture that Chiang Mai has to offer as well as 4 days exploring the green mountain town of Pai. Tip: plan to visit the Sunday Walking Market in Chiang Mai for authentic handmade crafted goods and incredible street food!

Wander the streets of Chiang Mai and stumble upon temples

Climb the many steps to see the white buddha on the hill in Pai

Learn about Buddhism at a monk chat

Don’t feed the monkeys!

Enjoy the gorgeous architecture and decoration

If you are brave enough walk over Pai Canyon

Visit the temples in Chiang Mai

Watch the sun go down from a handmade tree house in Pai

Visit Wat Phra That Doi Suthep at night

Bamboo Rafting through Lod Cave

Thinking of visiting Thailand? If you’ve any questions send us a message or tweet us!

