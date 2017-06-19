10 PHOTOS TO INSPIRE YOU TO VISIT NORTHERN THAILAND

In April Emily ventured to Northern Thailand to learn about buddhism, sample the cuisine (Chiang Mai is famous for it’s vegetarian restaurants), and visit the many golden clad temples.

If you are visiting, we would suggest at least 10 days. This would give you 6 days to experience the laid back city culture that Chiang Mai has to offer as well as 4 days exploring the green mountain town of Pai. Tip: plan to visit the Sunday Walking Market in Chiang Mai for authentic handmade crafted goods and incredible street food!

Thinking of visiting Thailand? If you’ve any questions send us a message or tweet us!