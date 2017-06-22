5 BEST VEGETARIAN EATERIES IN CHIANG MAI

After hunting for some of the tastiest places to eat vegetarian food, this is our list of the best five places to eat in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Note: you may be tempted to eat everything on each of their menus!

The Blue Diamond Breakfast Club

For breakfast, lunch, a snack or just a juice, this relaxing, plant fringed restaurant will make you feel relaxed, put you in touch with your inner yogi and top up your fridge, all at the same time! Blue Diamond incorporate an organic farm shop and restaurant under the same roof, and serve a wide variety of homemade vegan, vegetarian and gluten free dishes.

Where to find: 270 Ratchapakhinai Rd, Thesaban Nakhon Chiang Mai, Amphoe Mueang Chiang Mai, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50200, Thailand

Opening times: Open from 7am – 9pm everyday. Closed on Sundays.

Check out their Facebook here.

Taste From Heaven

For truly delicious, cheap vegetarian and vegan dishes that will keep you going back for more. They also run their own cookery school and deliver fresh to your door! Our favourite dish was the Pumpkin Curry accompanied by Mushroom Satays. Yum!

Where to find: 34/1 Ratmakka road (opposite soi 1) Prasing Muang Chiang Mai 50200, Thailand

Opening times: 9am – 10pm

Check out their website here.

Anchan Vegetarian Restaurant

Anchan is a family run restaurant that features a healthy menu that changes weekly according to what produce comes in. This is because they only use organic certified ingredients for their dishes from local farms. Their slogan? Vegetarian food so delicious that you won’t miss the meat!

Where to find: Nimmana Haeminda Between Lane 6- Lane 10, Suthep, Mueang Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai 50200, Thailand

Opening times: Tuesday – Saturday 11:30am – 08:30pm

Check out their Facebook here.

Free Bird Cafe

Free Bird Cafe is an organic vegetarian and vegan charity cafe established for a love of healthy, whole, local homemade food, coffee and smoothies and to support the work of Thai Freedom House; a language and arts community learning center for Indigenous Peoples and Burmese refugees.

Where to find: Manee Nopparat Rd, Tambon Si Phum, Amphoe Mueang Chiang Mai, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50300, Thailand

Opening times: Tuesday – Saturday 9am – 5pm

Check out their Facebook here.

Mango Tango

Something sweet? Try Mango Tango. They only use namdokmai mangoes for their desserts and drinks, and promote a reduce, reuse and recycle ethos through the selling of their canvas bags. Who would have thought that iced mango with tapioca would be delicious?!

Where to find: Su Thep, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200, Thailand

Opening times: 11am – 10pm everyday

Check out their website here.

Are there any that we’ve missed? Let us know!