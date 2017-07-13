THE SUSTAINABLE UNDERWEAR EDITION

Sometimes its the little things that make an impact – the details that no body sees. Guest writer Sophie Benson has done the hard work for us and found the underwear brands who are making a difference in the world.

Have you taken stock of your underwear drawer recently? Statement sustainable pieces are the key to starting a conversation and spreading the message of fair fashion organically but for most of us the values that prompt such a purchase run beneath the surface. Strip it back and reassess the foundations of your wardrobe with the underwear brands fusing sustainability with an uncompromisingly design-focused disposition, from the sultry to the functional.

Anekdot

Every piece of Anekdot lingerie is designed and handcrafted in Berlin to ensure the highest quality and reduce waste. A self-described upcycling brand, they source end of line textiles, off cuts, dead stock fabrics and vintage trims in order to rescue them from the waste bin. The nature of their chosen materials means that their lines are limited edition and woven through with ready-made history. Picnic-basket gingham, delicate lace and an undercurrent of soft romanticism are the defining markers of the brand’s feminine aesthetic.

https://anekdotboutique.com/

Lara

Hot off the back of a successful Kickstarter campaign, Lara was borne out of dissatisfaction with the murkier corners of the lingerie industry’s supply chains. By sourcing surplus luxury fabrics and adopting a zero waste approach to manufacturing, they’re committed to nurturing a sustainable ethos from their self-run factory in London. But without fit and style, there’s no appeal, so Lara have honed in on simplifying and perfecting sizing while providing comfortable, supportive and beautiful intimates for the consciously-minded woman.

http://laraintimates.com/

Pansy

Transparency, local industry and organic cotton are the tenets of Pansy. Crafted from organic cotton grown in North Carolina, their underwear is sewn in a factory just a few minutes down the road from their home. You won’t find any harmful or manmade materials within their supply chain; their classically simple, lowkey undies are made only from organically grown, natural fibres and dyed without toxins so they’ll never become a burden on our planet.

http://www.pansy.co/

The Nude Label

The Nude Label is an ethical underwear brand which celebrates femininity at every level; definitively unrestricted by the hyper sexualised confines of mainstream lingerie. Their soft, understated cotton separates are presented on their Instagram on pregnant bodies, curves, lithe limbs and wrinkled skin without fanfare. Locally made in Valencia, Spain, where the brand is based, their natural approach touches every detail, from their beautiful imagery to their delicate details.

https://thenudelabel.com/en/

Studio Pia

Luxurious and unapologetically sexy, Studio Pia deftly blends a sultry perspective with sustainable practices. The brand’s dedication to maintaining their ethical ethos shines through at every stage, from their carefully sourced peace silk and end-of-line fabric, to their artisan embroiderers and recycled tags. Design doesn’t come second though, and Studio Pia lingerie is couture-like in its construction: embroidered flowers dance on sheer fabric, contrast silk strapping pops against neutral hues and 24 carat gold plated clasps and sliders elevate every piece.

https://www.studiopia.co.uk/

WORON

WORON is a vegan, cruelty free, slow fashion brand built upon unwavering values. Every piece within their collection is made from super soft Lenzing Modal which is not only natural and sustainably sourced but also produced in a carbon neutral manner. Simplicity lies at the heart of their thinking; an approach which correlates with their minimal, season-transcending silhouettes and easy colour palette.

https://www.woronstore.com/

Proclaim

Proclaim has set out to tackle the narrow definition of ‘nude’ from an eco-friendly stand point. Their San Fransisco-made bras broaden the parameters to answer the needs of women of colour who have repeatedly been overlooked by the fashion industry. Not content with simply filling this gap, founder Shobha has ensured Proclaim’s impact is minimised at every step. Each bra is made from 100% rPET, – a fabric created from recycled plastic bottles – and packaged in 100% recycled tissue paper. Even the hang tags are thoughtfully crafted; letter-pressed locally on paper made in a facility powered by renewable energy.

https://www.wearproclaim.com/