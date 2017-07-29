Asia, Cambodia, Ecotourism, Voyage
TOP 10 THINGS TO DO WHEN VISITING CAMBODIA

Cambodia is one of our favourite countries to visit in South East Asia. With incredible wildlife, tasty cuisine, smiling locals and many a temple to explore, two weeks just isn’t enough. We recommend staying at least 3 weeks, and this is our list of the top 10 things to do whilst you’re there.

Explore Ta Prohm, the temple where Lara Croft was filmed

Ride over rickety bridges on a scooter in Kratie

Visit Banteay Srei Temple as the sun sinks in the sky

Relax on the beautiful beaches of Koh Rong

Catch a sunrise

Visit Palm Beach on Koh Rong

Pay your respects at the Khmer Rouge Killing Fields

Climb the steps on Bayon Temple

Search for the hidden Buddha in Ta Prohm Temple

Spend your time with elephants at the Elephant Sanctuary Cambodia

Have you been to Cambodia? Think there’s anything that we have missed that you really enjoyed? Let us know!

