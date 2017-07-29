TOP 10 THINGS TO DO WHEN VISITING CAMBODIA

Cambodia is one of our favourite countries to visit in South East Asia. With incredible wildlife, tasty cuisine, smiling locals and many a temple to explore, two weeks just isn’t enough. We recommend staying at least 3 weeks, and this is our list of the top 10 things to do whilst you’re there.
Explore Ta Prohm, the temple where Lara Croft was filmed
Ride over rickety bridges on a scooter in Kratie
Visit Banteay Srei Temple as the sun sinks in the sky
Relax on the beautiful beaches of Koh Rong
Catch a sunrise
Visit Palm Beach on Koh Rong
Pay your respects at the Khmer Rouge Killing Fields
Climb the steps on Bayon Temple
Search for the hidden Buddha in Ta Prohm Temple
Spend your time with elephants at the Elephant Sanctuary Cambodia
Have you been to Cambodia? Think there’s anything that we have missed that you really enjoyed? Let us know!