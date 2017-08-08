SIXCHEL | THE SLOW FASHION CAPSULE COLLECTION

Founded by Dina Chavez, Austin based SixChel is a clothing brand that is changing the way we think about our wardrobes. Using slow fashion principles that oppose mass production and mindless consumerism, Sixchel have created a capsule wardrobe that not only supports the planet but also empowers and educates.

“For our debut capsule collection, we are proud to have been able to create a look that is feminine, but also incorporates comfort and uses sustainable and cruelty-free fabrics that are cut and sewn in Brooklyn, NY,” Dina Chavez.

The collection consists of 4 figure-flattering, easy-to-wear affordable items that can be mixed and matched with each other thanks to the base light denim colour that can then be built upon with the block colour palette. The beautiful aspect of the capsule’s design is that you can tailor make each piece by choosing the fabric types and colours before you buy.

With mainstream fashion heavily relying on mass production that isn’t environmentally friendly or ethical, paired with clever glossy marketing campaigns, many of us have become reliant on consistent seasonal wardrobe updates, changes and the need for new things. It is thanks to brands such as SixChel that are focusing on slow design and wardrobe versatility that encourage positive change. This capsule collection is not just stylish and creative, but also makes us think about the way we buy and wear our clothes. Dina has created a collection that is based not on over complicated layering and multiple items, but on core interchangeable pieces that allow you to style various different looks using relatively little. As Westwood famously said:

BUY LESS | CHOOSE WELL | MAKE IT LAST

The Capsule Collection

The Elizabeth Dress

Three fabric options are available:

Enzyme Washed Tencel Twill in Plum with Cruelty-Free Leather ties in Rose

Hemp / 100% Organic Cotton Black Denim with Cruelty-Free Leather ties in Rose

Cruelty-Free Leather in Rose with Tencel Twill ties in Plum.

The Demi Halter Top

Two fabric options are available:

Enzyme Washed Tencel Twill in Plum (middle) with Hemp / 100% Organic Cotton Denim in Black

Bamboo / 100 % Organic Cotton Jersey (middle) in Teal with Hemp or 100% Organic Cotton Denim in Black.

The Gia Wrap Top

Two fabric options available:

Bamboo / 100% Organic Cotton Jersey in Teal with Cruelty-Free Leather ties in Rose

Hemp / 100% Organic Cotton Denim in Black with Cruelty-Free Leather ties in Rose.

The Katherine Pants

These are available in either Hemp / 100% Organic Cotton Denim in Black OR Cruelty-Free Leather.

SixChel are currently taking pre-orders for their first production which is due to be ready by the end of September, so if you fancy yourself a diverse capsule wardrobe that will make you look good no matter what the occasion, get your tailor made order in now – how exciting!

If you’d like to stay up to date with SixChel and their progress, subscribe to their mail list here {scroll to the bottom of the page}.

And don’t forget to show them some love on Instagram & Twitter.