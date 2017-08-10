Bali, Voyage
Published on August 10, 2017
10 PHOTOS TO INSPIRE YOU TO VISIT BALI

How long should you spend in Bali? If you want to rush it can be done in a week, but honestly, to soak in the whole island and the Gili Islands too, we recommend staying at least a month! These are our favourite top 10 things to do whilst in Bali.

DSC02331

Venture up Mount Batur for sunrise

bali-2239964_1920

Hire a scooter to explore the rice fields

DSC02453

Sit poolside at Folk Ubud 

DSC02605

Take a stroll through Monkey Forest

DSC02546

Explore the coastal path at Uluwatu Temple

DSC02701

Climb to the top of the Tegenungan Waterfall

DSC02665

Swim in Tegenungan Waterfall (if it’s safe to do so!)

DSC02565

Visit Tanah Lot Temple

IMG_6069

Find your perfect beach swing on Gili Air

IMG_6080

Watch the sun go down 

Have you been to Bali? Let us know where your favourite places are to visit and soak up the sunsets!

