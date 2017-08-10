10 PHOTOS TO INSPIRE YOU TO VISIT BALI

How long should you spend in Bali? If you want to rush it can be done in a week, but honestly, to soak in the whole island and the Gili Islands too, we recommend staying at least a month! These are our favourite top 10 things to do whilst in Bali.
Venture up Mount Batur for sunrise
Hire a scooter to explore the rice fields
Sit poolside at Folk Ubud
Take a stroll through Monkey Forest
Explore the coastal path at Uluwatu Temple
Climb to the top of the Tegenungan Waterfall
Swim in Tegenungan Waterfall (if it’s safe to do so!)
Visit Tanah Lot Temple
Find your perfect beach swing on Gili Air
Watch the sun go down
Have you been to Bali? Let us know where your favourite places are to visit and soak up the sunsets!