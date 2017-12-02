REMAKE: THE KEY TO SHOPPING SUSTAINABLY WITHOUT BEING BLIND SIGHTED BY THE “GREEN” LABEL

Fast fashion is out. Slow fashion is in. The question is how as consumers do we make quick, clear and informed decisions when it comes to choosing the right brand to purchase from? Most importantly, how do we know that the brand isn’t greenwashing us?

We’ve all seen the advertising campaigns. Despite the hard work that many of us continue to do and large awareness campaigns such as ‘Who Made My Clothes?’, there are there still numerous brands both online and on high streets on a global scale using marketing incentives to present a “green” eco-friendly brand image to consumers, without providing any supporting documentation or explanation. Is it enough to simply accept the word of these brands that they are committed to sustainable practices?

Hell no.

Many brands are signed up to frameworks such as the Ethical Trading Initiative (ETI), which brings corporate, trade union and voluntary sector members together in a unique alliance that enables them to collectively tackle “uncomfortable” issues that cannot be addressed by individual companies working alone. Although frameworks such as this are great, many brands only have to show that they are planning on taking steps to address certain issues – in other words it’s a very long process to become “eco-friendly”. In other words, don’t believe the marketing campaigns if you can’t trace every step of production.

So where do you turn if you want to buy from reliable, transparent and committed fashion brands that have started off the creative process conscious of their social and environmental impact from the very beginning?

ENTER REMAKE.

A group of fashion enthusiasts that believe style and ethics go hand in hand, Remake is a movement dedicated to eco-friendly fashion and practices. Remake is all about creating a better life for the women who make our clothes, ditching fast-fashion, and promoting more socially conscious businesses. Dedicated to making slow fashion the new industry norm, Remake hopes to improve the overall well-being of makers and the planet worldwide through educational and aspirational content that not only supports fashion brands, but celebrates the makers, and their journeys.

What makes them different?

Thanks to their rigorous criteria assessment of each brand they showcase in their SHOP section, you can buy fashion and beauty goods with a clear conscience. Pioneers and emerging fashion brands can also go through their sustainability framework to measure their adherence to environmental, social and governance goals. Remake’s Sustainability tool is moving the conversation beyond “is this product doing as little harm as possible?” to, “ is it actually doing good for makers and the future of this planet?” Using the information available to consumers as well as third party sources, brands receive a score between 1 to 100 needing at least a 50% to be added to be featured as a Remake fashion pick.

The tool calls for leadership and transparency from every brand. The result is a framework all brands can use to get a good sense of their sustainability performance and how that is being communicated to customers.

Overall, the important thing that Remake address is that brands need to take responsibility for their supply chain rather than relying on poor audits or violations to pop up before addressing issues. Remake’s tool is quick to do, easy to use, and gives a comprehensive overview of your sustainability achievements.

Remake also does the hard work for us, curating fun shopping guides featuring the best of ethical designers that will make any fashionista drool …

Stamp out fast fashion one purchase at a time.

