A CONSCIOUS CHRISTMAS THANK YOU

2017 has been an amazing year. We’ve been lucky enough to meet some incredibly talented, forward-thinking designers that are changing not only the way they produce work, but also helping to change the way consumers think about their buying habits. Collaborating with conscious creatives helps to broaden the horizon of slow living and slow fashion, and we look forward to sharing more brands with you in the New Year.

To round off the year, here’s a few of the great brands we’ve had the pleasure of working with in 2017 …

AmaElla Lingerie 2016

With thanks to, from top left to right:

Feel Good: Pj’s with purpose, Feel Good create ethically made sleepwear to streetwear made with love and commitment to style, sustainability and helping others.

SAYA Designs: Inspired by nature and handmade by Balinese artisans, S A Y A Designs create unique handcrafted and beautiful hairpins. Using root wood salvaged from old plantations, each hairpin completes an amazing cycle, as every purchase plants up to 10 endangered tree species back into the rainforests in Indonesia.

Make A Scene!: is a luxury, green, events design company that use specialised weaving techniques of coconut leaf to create the finest installations and accessories for contemporary events.

STUDY 34: brings together a collection of independent brands from all over the world, who manufacture their products in a way that reflects the values they place on people and the planet. They also create modern, sustainable, luxury knitwear for women.

Alice Clarke Jewellery: Based in North Yorkshire Alice Clarke is an independent jewellery designer and maker that creates everything from her own studio. She cleverly uses locally sourced materials in her work, and her eye for detail is exquisite.

Ricepaper The Label: Simple. Elegant. Ethical. We are proud to introduce Ricepaper The Label, a brand new soon-to-launch womenswear brand that with their fresh, clean colour palette and flatteringly feminine designs, are set to make their mark on the Australian fashion scene.

AmaElla: Founded by best friends and Julie and Lara, AmaElla was born from an entrepreneurial dream to make women feel bold, beautiful and confident in their skin. With knowledge of the workings of the fashion industry and a drive to make a change, our modern day girl boss duo were inspired to start AmaElla in their personal search to find beautiful lingerie made from certified organic cotton.

Just Trade: Founded by Jeweller Laura Cave, Just Trade curates elegant pieces from artisans who create conscious ethically made works.

Designed By Good People: Founded by couple Ariana. P and Lee Newham, Designed By Good People focuses on branding and packaging for ethical and environmentally friendly businesses. 50/50 is the company’s first project where they have made their own products, and as the name suggests, 50% of the profits go to a good cause.

Ono: Designed for all those that are courageous, wild and spirited, and dare to follow their own star, Ono is the elegantly ethical fashion accessories brand that is founded upon the principle of cause no harm. Pssst, it’s vegan too!

Whinblossom: Chloe, maker behind Whinblossom creates beautiful and unique ceramic pieces that awaken the senses and create feelings of nostalgia, using materials from the cliffs of her hometown.

Musa Mundi: Jeweller Lydia McEvoy takes the time to create handcrafted jewellery from recycled silver with the intentions of raising awareness on world issues and promoting positive change.

Sixchel: Using slow fashion principles that oppose mass production and mindless consumerism, Sixchel have created a capsule wardrobe that not only supports the planet but also empowers and educates.

Studio Pia: Luxurious and unapologetically sexy, Studio Pia deftly blends a sultry perspective with sustainable practices. The brand’s dedication to maintaining their ethical ethos shines through at every stage, from their carefully sourced peace silk and end-of-line fabric, to their artisan embroiderers and recycled tags.

A big thank you so everyone else we have also worked with throughout the year, we simply couldn’t fit you all in this one post!